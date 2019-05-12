<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) (Amendment) Law 2019 has already been gazetted; hence it will not be reversed.

Ganduje made the statement yesterday at a ceremony organised by the newly appointed emirs of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye in appreciation of their appointment.

Governor Ganduje, therefore, urged all district heads and chief Imams under the territories of the new emirs to pay homage to them today (Sunday).

He called on the new emirs to be dedicated to promoting agriculture, health and education, adding that they should ensure that their subjects embraced the spirit of practice of dry and rainy season farming.

“We have uncovered moves by some bad elements in the state. The protest was aimed at disrupting peace in the Kano, but that would not deter our stance in creation of the new emirate councils.

“We created the emirates in order to reduce the burden on the Kano emirate. The challenges are too weighty on Kano emirate, that is why the emirate is running away from centralization of the system. The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before.

“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas,” he said.

In his speech, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, assured the state government that they would give their support in ensuring security in their respective domains.

Bayero urged Kano people to remain calm and embrace any policy or programme introduced by government.

He charged the youth to shun all forms of social vices, especially drug abuse, noting that no society could develop with addicted youths.

A Kano State High Court had on Friday granted an order stopping the state government from appointing new emirs for the newly created emirates.

The court, presided over by Justice Nasiru Saminu, also ordered the state government to suspend any move for demarcating the new emirates, pending the determination of a case filed before it by the minority leader and minority whip of the state House of Assembly, Hon Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo and Hon Babangida Yusuf Sulaiman, respectively.