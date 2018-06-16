The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has secured the release of 317 inmates from prisons across the state. He also urged the freed inmates to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari against his and Nigeria’s enemies.

Mr Ganduje, who witnessed the release of some of the inmates from the Kano Central Prison, Kurmawa and Goron Dutse Prison on Friday, said he visited the inmates in his efforts to visit those that needed attention.

“You are part of the people who need our attention at this time and all other times,” he said.

He called on the ex-inmates to change their attitudes in life and also urged them to ‘help’ President Buhari with prayers for a divine protection “from those that want to see him (Buhari) down.”

“I urge you to pray for our dear President Muhammadu Buhari for a total protection from Allah, so that he can survive all tricks and manoeuvres perpetrated by those who engage in destroying our nation through their corrupt practices,” he stated.

“President Buhari has since directed all governors to help in decongesting our prisons across the country. What we are doing is in compliance with that order given to us.”

An inmate in Goron Dutse prison, who recited some verses from the Holy Qur’an, as an opening prayer, was promised by the governor that his case would be considered by the committee set for the release of inmates.

“If you fulfill the criteria then you will surely be released and government will offer you employment. Among inmates that are on death row, their sentences will be reviewed to be life imprisonment,” he added.

Some of the freed prisoners thanked Mr Ganduje for rescuing them.

Meanwhile, the governor disclosed that since the inception of his administration in 2015, over 2000 inmates have been released.

Earlier, the Comptroller of Prison, Kano, Magaji Abdullahi, commended Mr Ganduje for being the first governor in Nigeria “who took the sitting president to prison for inspection with the view to assessing conditions of the facilities.”

“Your Excellency, we are proud to say that you are the first governor in this country, whose zeal for prison reform made him to take Mr President on a tour to our prison for Mr President to see for himself the sorry condition of our prisons. This has helped in some tremendous renovations and facelift for these facilities across the country. We are glad for what you initiated,” he said.

Mr Ganduje earlier visited a remand home where he preached to the underage inmates to be of good behaviour. He assured them that their education would be looked at.

Also in a Sallah message to Muslims, Mr Ganduje urged them to continue to cherish the teachings of Ramadan and exhibit its lessons of self discipline, peity, love, unity, peace and support for the weak and less privileged in their daily affairs in order to attain spiritual upliftment and peaceful coexistence.