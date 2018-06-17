The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has exonerated indigenes of the state from criminal activities in Saudi Arabia.

The governor said the Saudi Arabian new visa system of biometric data capture will assist in curtailing crime and criminality.

Speaking during a visit to the Saudi Arabian Consul in Kano, Sheikh Yusuf Al-Ghamidi, weekend, the governor also debunked the allegation that most of the criminals holding Nigerian passports arrested in the holy land for various offences were indigenes of Kano.

The governor pointing out that “thorough checks conducted by the government have confirmed that many of such people are indeed from other states and even foreigners, who obtained Nigerian passport fraudulently”.

He also recalled the long standing economic and spiritual relations between Kano and Saudi Arabia, which he stated, predated diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ganduje also pointed out that the relations would be sustained because both geographic entities need each other.

“We can see that you are investing huge resources to provide a big infrastructure along that road and we feel it is our responsibility to upgrade the road to facilitate movement, since teeming visa applicants will be visiting your offices from time to time,” he said.

The governor also ordered the reconstruction of the Ahmadu Bello Way in Kano metropolis as part of his administration’s urban regeneration drive.

The move, he pointed out, would not only complement existing road infrastructure in the state capital but also facilitate access to the multi billion naira Saudi Arabian Consulate complex being constructed along the road.

Ganduje explained that the project would consist of among other things pavements, street lights, culverts and other secondary facilities accompanying roads that could be found in major cities of the country.

On his part, the Saudi Arabian consul in Kano, Sheikh Al-Ghamidi, said Nigeria is an important associate of the Saudi Kingdom and that efforts would be geared towards sustaining the rapport for mutual benefit.

“I want to especially thank you for what you are doing to improve relations between us. I appreciate you for accepting our invitation which in itself is a step towards promoting understanding between us,” the Saudi envoy maintained.