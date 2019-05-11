<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday said the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, is supposed to report to a local government chairman and not him.

Ganduje, who was reacting to the uproar trailing the creation of four new emirates from Kano emirate council, said splitting the council was not a vendetta against Sanusi.

He told State House correspondents in Abuja: “It is not vendetta, I am not against him, in fact, he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution.

“It is the local government chairman that is supposed to discuss issues with him, not the governor. So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new emirate councils are effective in terms of developing Kano State.”

Ganduje had Wednesday signed into law a bill for the creation of four new emirates for Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

The consideration and passage of the law by the House of Assembly and the signing by Ganduje all happened within 48 hours.

The governor however said those who are expressing reservations on the creation of the new emirates are entitled to their opinions.

Ganduje said by decentralising the Kano Emirate Council, they are following history.