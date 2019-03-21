



Kano State Government has distributed over 10,000 Delivery Kits worth N150 million to Pregnant Women in the State.

The distribution exercise covered 15 Local Government Areas with each package containing basic items needed during and after delivery.

The State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this on Thursday, during the launch of the distribution of the Free Delivery Kits to 2,000 expectant mothers at Gama Primary Health Centre, where the re-run will be held in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

Dr. Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated that the present administration has given priority to free Maternal care for the protection of mothers and children.

“Today’s Programme is a continuation of the Kits distribution exercise whereby 2,000 women beneficiaries are going to collect delivery Kits containing items needed for by every pregnant women,” he stated.

Ganduje disclosed that the administration had organised 18 Months training programme on Midwifery after which the trainees were posted to rural areas to assist in ensuring safe delivery.

According to the Governor, about 1,936 midwives were given special training on how to address contemporary challenges of the profession, adding that the government had equally procured tricycles for conveying pregnant Women to health facilities in their localities.

He noted that the government also conducted free eye treatment across the state, adding that the exercise which took place at Isa kaita Primary Health Care centre, where over 150 people benefitted, has recorded a huge success.

He pointed out that over 3,000 people with eye problems also received free medicine and eyeglasses.

Gov. Ganduje assured the people of his administration’s commitment to continue to execute more projects meant to improve their wellbeing.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso said in an effort to improve the Health Sector, the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had renovated over 300 Hospitals across the State.

He maintained that plan was underway to upgrade more Hospitals to allow people in the State get easy access to medical treatment.

”Apart from this, the State has recruited more Staff on health to address manpower shortage and create high productivity in our services,” he added.

Dr. Getso urged the beneficiaries to make the good use of the materials given to them and make sure they reciprocate the gesture by coming out enmass to vote Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the 23rd March 2019 supplementary election.