Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said in his determination to boost the standard of education in the stare, the present government, distributed instructional materials worth over N150 million to primary schools across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, aimed at boosting his free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy.

This is just as the Governor also splashed N100, 000 each to 200 best performing primary school teachers as a way of encouraging them to put in their best in their teaching profession.

Ganduje, while distributing the instructional materials/furniture to basic education schools for better service delivery on free and compulsory basic education in the state in an elaborate occasion held at the premises of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ganduje said his administration will continue to sustain the free education policy.

His words, “there is no doubt that in Kano, free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy has become a reality. This policy is based on our conviction that education is a must and very necessary to the development of Kano state.

Our policy on free, compulsory basic and secondary education will continue. We have promised never to fail our children. We must ensure that our children are educated just like their peers in other parts of the country.”

According to him, “We have taken statistics of the number of out-of-school children in the state. We have taken statistics on the number of our children in conventional schools. We have taken statistics about the number of our children in Qu’ranic schools. We have also taken statistics on the number of our children who are not attending school at all.





“We have also taken the data of the number of Almajarai in the state. We have concluded plans to send them to boarding schools where they will be provided with uniforms and other learning materials.”

We are providing furniture for our schools. We have embarked on furnishing our schools across the 44 Local Government Areas. We have commenced distribution of millions of textbooks, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, attendance registers, admission registers, and so many other instructional materials.

He further stated that with the training and re-training of primary school teachers, Kano now boasts of over 98 per cent of qualified teachers in the primary schools.

“We have introduced a school feeding programme, and we have put measures in place to ensure that the school feeding programme does not fail at all.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Saidu commended Ganduje for his interest in the education sector.

He also cautioned teachers to remain up-and-doing, warning that, “we will not tolerate laxity, absenteeism and lateness to work. We have set up a monitoring team to monitor the activities of teachers and anybody found wanting will be severely sanctioned.”

However, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Danlami Hayyo, said Ganduje has tremendously transformed the primary and basic education sector in the state for the better.

Dr Hayek however, “recalls that since the inception of this government for the second term, one of its major priority is the provision of free, compulsory basic and secondary education in the state. To actualize this policy today, we are witnessing the commitment of this government towards achieving the said objectives.”