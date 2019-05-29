<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared free education at all levels for physically challenged persons and all other vulnerable groups across the state.

Ganduje, in his acceptance speech shortly after being sworn in by the Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Nuruddeen Sagir Umar, alongside his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, also promised free and compulsory basic education for all school age children in Kano.

According to him, tertiary education for Kano indigenes will also be highly subsidised, adding his government will consolidate on the achievements so far recorded on healthcare delivery.

Ganduje said his second term will record complete overhaul of the state water board with the establishment of a new company known as Kano State Small Town Water Supply Agency to carter for the water needs of communities in the rural areas.

The Governor, who was obviously elated for support he enjoyed from the people, also promised to boost agriculture in the state, with major concern on raising the stakes of small scale farmers.

Ganduje reiterated his administration’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption, adding his second term will ensure re-invigoration of the state anti-corruption agency for better performance.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government irrespective of party affiliation, pointing out the era of politicking is over, just as he urged everybody to join hands to build a better Kano.

Ganduje further stated that the era of election is over, pointing out that he has forgiven all that offended him while calling on all and sundry to join hands and develop Kano.

Ganduje also promised never to disappoint Kano people in the second mandate given to him.

He said the government is going to look critically on the prevalence of cancer disease consuming human lives and had resolved to construct a N3.4bn Centre for the victims at the Muhammad Buhari Specialists Hospital in Giginyu.