Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described the re-election of the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, as President of Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) as a return for stout leadership and dogged commitment to journalism excellence in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the governor also hailed the emergence of Malam Umar Sa’idu Tudun Wada, Managing Director, Kano State Radio Corporation, as Deputy President of the NGE.

In the same vein, Ganduje similarly congratulated ThisDay Newspaper, Kano Bureau Chief, Alhaji Ibrahim Shuaibu Garba as chairman, Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The governor noted that Mrs. Egbemode’s re-election was borne out of her remark- able and worthy contributions to best journalism practice in the country, particularly during her first tenure in office.

He said, ‘’I am thrilled by her uncommon commitment to the advancement of journalism and adherence to the ethics of the profession. Your reelection must certainly be

hinged on your leadership qualities and successes you have recorded as a purebred professional‘’.

The governor further ex- pressed confidence that her leadership for another two years would further elevate journalism to an enviable standard and boost the image of the Guild.

Governor Ganduje also describes the emergence of Malam Umar Sa’idu Tudun Wada, an ace broadcaster as Vice President of the Guild and election of Garba, as chairman of the correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as a clear testimony to his astute leadership trait and prudent knowledge in the management of affairs of people.