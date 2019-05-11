<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State government has appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as emir of Bichi emirate, one of the four newly-created emirates. It also confirmed the upgrade of three district heads of Karaye, Rano and Gaya to first class emirs for their respective emirates.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment today at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Until his appointment, Bayero was the Wamban Kano, a position given to him by the present emir after promoting the former Wambai, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, to the rank of Galadima following the death of the late Galadiman Kano, Tijjani Hashim.

Other emirs of Karaye, Gaya and Rano who were upgraded from district heads are Sarkin Karaye Alhaji Tafida Abubakar ll, Sarkin Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar ll.

It was gathered that prior to their appointments, the traditional rulers were said to have been invited to the Government House on Wednesday for a meeting with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It was gathered that the meeting was called in order to reconcile the many heirs of the Kano royal families who indicated interest.

It was further gathered that initially, the present Galadiman Kano was among those expected to be appointed emir, but after serious consultations, he was dropped and Aminu Ado Bayero was picked.