The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has sacked two board chairmen with immediate effect.

They are the Chairmen of the state Teaching Service Commission, Chief Gabriel Falayi, and that of the Governing Council of the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, Prof. Babajide Alo.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Modupe Alade, said the decision was as a result of the need to reorganise government parastatals for effective service delivery.

“Consequently, Chief Femi Ogundipe has been appointed Chairman, TESCOM; Mrs Adeola Yesufu, Chairman, Governing Council, College of Education, Ikere Ekiti and Mrs. Folasade Akinrinmola as a full-time member, State Universal Education Board.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement said.