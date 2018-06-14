Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called for the enthronement of peace and justice in the country, as Muslim faithful mark the end of the Ramadan period and celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri Festival.

In his Sallah message in Ado-Ekiti yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor urged Muslims to also imbibe the lessons of self denial and sacrifices the period of fasting teaches the faithful.

“We thank God for witnessing the end of another Ramadan fasting period. I pray that the sacrifices made during the period will not be in vain. Also, we must not forget to always put into practice all the lessons taught us by the Holy Quran as also emphasised by Prophet Mohammed.

“We must also allow peace to reign in our state and country at large. And as we approach election time in our dear state, I urged our Muslim brothers and sisters to go out on the election day to exercise their civic duty. Those involved in the conduct of the poll too must ensure that justice is done to all,” he said.

Governor Fayose also wished Muslims a happy celebration of the festival and more blessings from Allah.