The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has ordered the Head of Service, HoS, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, to issue promotion letters to over 46,000 civil servants in the state.

The elevation, according to the Governor is effected in arrears of three years.

Fayose, who made this known in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend, also hinted that his government would soon employ 2,000 youths.

Urging all electorates in Ekiti State to urgently go and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, to prevent alleged moves by the opposition to de-enfranchise them, he alleged that he had information from reliable sources that the PVCs not yet collected are being sold to people outside Ekiti to use them during the forthcoming poll.

Meanwhile, Resident officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state has said that it was not possible to swap the smart cards for anyone whose name wasn’t registered with it.

Fayose, however, insisted that it may be possible to swap the PVCs as the cards only validates INEC identity and not one who owns it.

“What we have found out is that the PVCs are being purchased to give to people not from Ekiti to be part of this poll and they will buy them cleverly and give to people to use on July 14.

“We know politicians, they would use it even if it would not work. We are calling on INEC to nip this in the bud. Uncollected PVCs are about 200,000 in the state and we want INEC to see to it that they are not given to wrong people in Ikere-Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti and along our borders in the state.

“The INEC is starting the advanced smart cards process from Ekiti for the first time, when it is configured. Card readers are only to authenticate that it belongs to INEC, not one carrying the PVC.

“What is important is to us to raise the alarm that INEC ensure that the cards don’t go to wrong hands. Nigerians are smart enough to manipulate things to go their way. So, INEC should not allow anyone to buy the cards from them.”

Issuing a week’s ultimatum to the HoS and relevant officers to distribute promotion letters of workers, he said: “You will recall that we promoted about 46,000 workers and I have told the HoS that all workers must get the notice of their promotion in the next one week.

“No delay; we give our word because the workers deserve to be appreciated for being the engine room of government.

“Therefore the Head of Service and others should do this on time. I have been getting calls from workers on the letters. I won’t hesitate to impose sanction if this is not done,” he warned.

Promising due process for employing 2,000 youths, Fayose said: “I have good news that this government will employ 2,000 young people.

“We will roll this out in the next few weeks and it will follow due process and spread to all Local Government Areas (LGAs). I will personally manage the situation that everyone will get the employment through due process.”