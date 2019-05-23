<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi over his election as the chairman of Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum.

Fayose, via a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said the Governor of Ekiti state Fayemi and the people of the state deserved the appointment.

He said: “I congratulate Gov Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal.”

He added, “Once again, you have my best wishes.”

The Nigerian Governors Forum on Thursday elected Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state as the new chairman of the forum.

He was nominated by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and seconded by Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Fayemi will take over the leadership of the NGF from Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State.