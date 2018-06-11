Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on the Federal Government to invest more in university education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 16th undergraduate and 7th postgraduate convocation ceremony of Babcock University, Ogun State, where his son bagged a first degree, the governor said this was the only way the nation could arrest the growing poverty in the country.

Ninety-one graduates bagged First Class honours at the convocation.

Agbojo Michael of the religious studies department got the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.97 on the scale of 5.00 at the first degree level.

Akinnuga Oluseye emerged the best at the Master’s degree level with 5.00 0n a scale of 5.00, while Okeya Adenike Omotayo was the best at the Doctor of Philosophy level.

Professor Ademola Tayo, the president/vice chancellor of the university, charged the graduates to make a difference in their society and make the country proud, as they were creators of the future.

“To be able to live fulfilling lives in this this emerging world and become architects of the future, you must know yourselves. I urge you to embrace the challenges that come your way and get ahead of the change that constantly evolves,” Prof. Tayo said.

In his goodwill message, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who was the special guest of honour, praised Babcock University for the remarkable achievements it has recorded in academic and research since its establishment as the first private university in Nigeria in 1999, and urged the institution not to relent in its commitment to building future leaders for this country.

The convocation public lecture was delivered by Philips Oduoza, the chairman of Nova Merchant Bank and former global CEO/GMD of UBA.

A total of 1,971 were conferred with first degrees while 298 were conferred with postgraduate degrees, out of which were 93 Doctors of Philosophy.