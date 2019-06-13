<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has called on Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to be more committed to the Nigerian project, having emerged Senate president and House of Representatives speaker respectively.

Fayemi, who congratulated the two lawmakers in a statement, described their emergence, in a democratic and transparent process, as a positive signal for the country’s democracy.

The governor, in the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described both Lawan and Gbajabiamila as distinguished, seasoned and highly focused lawmakers with remarkable patriotic zeal and track records.

He advised them to put the country first in all their activities so that the people could get maximum benefit.

He said the duo have a good understanding of the role of legislature in a democratic setting, adding that he is convinced that they would deploy their rich experience in ensuring we have a National Assembly that work with and for the people.

“A big congratulation to the new Senate President, Lawan and Speaker Gbajabiamila. A big congratulations to members of the ninth Assembly and other principal officers of the two Houses. This is, indeed, a good beginning and I am convinced that the rich legislative experience and patriotic zeal of the new leaders would help reposition the National Assembly to achieve more dividends of democracy for the people.

“Lawan and Gbajabiamila have paid their dues in their respective callings and in the National Assembly where they have earned the respect and admiration of majority of members as well as Nigerians as very distinguished and patriotic citizens, who can be trusted with leadership at that high level.

“Neither a rubber stamp legislature nor a cantankerous one is good for our development as a nation. I have no doubt in the ability of the new leadership to strike the right balance, by putting the country and the people first, so that the peace, progress and prosperity that Nigerians want can be achieved,” he said.