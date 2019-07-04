<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday gave financial lifeline to ‘hopeless and helpless’ elderly woman in the State.

The woman, Mrs. Leah Ogundipe who had spoken on Monday from the street of Igede Ekiti on “Meet Your Governor”, the monthly Programme narrated what she was facing as a hopeless and helpless widow.

Mama Olufunmike Ogundipe lost her husband in 1994 and lost one of her children who was the bread winner of the family in 2010 since then life had been unbearable for her.

Ogundipe who in the vox pop called on Governor Fayemi to make life better for the elders, saying since he left office in 2014 no programmes was target at alleviating their sufferings.

The old woman who said she had only N100 in possession, appealed to the Governor to quickly re-introduce stipend for the elders, saying with the remain the only hope of many of them in the State.

She added that with the money she would be able feed herself and her unemployed child.

The governor who was touched by the widow’s honest appeal ordered his aides to bring Mrs Ogundipe to his office.

The widow was brought in company of one of her daughter, Funmilayo Ogundipe who is the only children in Ekiti State.

Fayemi who presented a cash gift to the widow, ordered that she should be pencilled down as an automatic recipient of the stipends for the elders commencing in October

Apart from that, the governor also directed the DG Enterprise & Microfinance, Hon. Kayode Fasae, to immediately give Funmilayo a temporary job placement.

In the same vein, the Director General Employment, Labour and Productivity, Hon. Lanre Ogunjobi, was directed to capture her for permanent job when recruitment begins.

While speaking, Mama Ogundipe in an emotional-laden commended the philanthropic gestures of the governor, saying the people didn’t got it wrong for voting him.