Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the joint security outfit, “Amotekun,” initiated by the six governors in the South-west zone would commence work on January 9.

Fayemi said the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies in combating crime.

“On January 9, 2020, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone.

“Ekiti is very active in this initiative, which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state.

“The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress.

“Since we are not an island, we are working with neighbouring states to strengthen our security architecture,” he stated.