Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the new Alaaye of Oke Ayedun Ekiti, Oba Olufemi Aribisala, with a call on the traditional institution to partner his administration in ensuring better standard of living for the citizenry.

Performing the official presentation of staff of office to the new monarch at Oke Ayedun in Ikole Local Government Area, Fayemi said his present administration was passionate at carrying out meaningful programmes that would have direct impact on the people.

Represented by his Deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi charged the new royal father to work harmoniously with his people to accelerate the rate of development of the Oke-Ayedun community,

A statement on Sunday signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the process of selecting a new Alaaye was consequent upon the demise of the last occupant of the throne, Oba Jacob Fatunase Ala, on 22nd March, 2018.

The Governor explained that the selection and enthronement of Oba Aribisala was in accordance with paragraph 1, Section 8 of the Chiefs Edict of 1984, as amended in 1991 which was further amended as Ekiti State Chiefs Law in 2010.

Noting that the selection of Oba Aribisala was devoid of political coloration and influence, Fayemi reminded the new king that his position demands considerable diligence, sacrifice, initiatives and perseverance.

The Governor appealed to the people of the community to demonstrate the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose by supporting and cooperating with their monarch.

Fayemi urged the people of the community to contribute their quota to the socioeconomic development of the community, admitting that government cannot sufficiently satisfy all the needs and aspirations of the people due to limited available resources.

Commending the roles of royal fathers across the State in the sustenance of peace and stability in their domains, Fayemi, implored them to display high sense of responsibility and sincerity in carrying their subjects along when taking issues that had to do with their welfare.

The state’s number one citizen also seized the opportunity to call on all Ekitis both at home and Diaspora to partner his administration in its drive to restoring the values of the people of the State.

Fayemi reiterated his commitment to implementing his cardinal programmes of social investment, knowledge economy, infrastructure and industrial development, agricultural and rural development.

In his acceptance speech, the new Alaaye of Oke Ayedun Ekiti, Oba Aribisala, promised to work with all his strength and intellect to surpass the achievements of his predecessors.

Oba Aribisala called on those aggrieved to sheathe their swords and join hands with him to move the community forward in the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinating Director of Ikole Local Government, Mr. Gabriel Fasanmi, disclosed that the college of the Kingmakers followed the normal laid down guidelines as five out of the six kingmakers voted in favour of Oba Aribisala.

He added that out of the two ruling houses in Oke Ayedun namely, Usinola and Ilero ruling houses, the Chieftaincy declaration clearly stated that the next ruling house is Ilero ruling house where Oba Aribisala Olufemi came from.

Also in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeniyi Familoni, revealed that the selection process of Alaaye was keenly monitored in accordance with the extant laws and traditional rites of the people of Oke Ayedun.

Familoni implored the traditional institution in the state to always carry their subjects along in decision making.