<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, has assured of his administration’s readiness to implement the various laws enacted for protection of women’s rights.

Speaking through his spouse, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the governor said the era when women were being maltreated was over in the state.

Mrs. Fayemi, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday during an event commemorating the 2019 International Women’s Day also expressed appreciation for her husband for giving women special consideration in the elective positions.

The governor’s wife hinted that Governor Fayemi had been complying with the 1993 Beijing declaration to inject the culture of gender equality into the state’s body polity.

She said that the event ought to have been celebrated on March 8, but was postponed for coinciding with the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Mrs. Fayemi said the government was more committed to the implementation of the gender based violence provision law, equal opportunities law, child right law and other safety policies that protect the rights of the women folk.

She advised women not to feel intimidated or shy to cry out while in distress , saying laws are there to fight form them when oppressed.

“You have a governor in Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is a feminist and who respects the rights of the women. He believed in you and he is ready to fight for you.

“How can a girl child be gang raped by a group of boys or a woman be beaten up or victimised by seizing her property after losing her husband? All these can’t be tolerated under this government.

“We also salute women for the role they played during the last election; this accounted for why the ruling party performed well in Ekiti.

“If you look at the results of the last elections, four women were elected into the House of Assembly and one for the House of Representatives.

“Our government will continue to rally round you for Ekiti to be safe for our women and girls,” she said.

Mrs. Foluke Adeyemo, Commissioner for Women Affairs, said apart from empowerment, Fayemi’s government had also initiated policies and laws like multiple births trust fund, child rights act and gender based violence prohibition law to protect women and make them relevant in the state.

“This programme affords us the opportunity to reflect on the giant strides women have made and to reflect on their problems and how to address it. So, women must be united for them to earn more respect and dignity in the society,” he said.