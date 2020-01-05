<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State Government has denied the news making the rounds that it had concluded plans to sack part of the state’s workforce.

The denial was contained in a statement on Sunday by Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebode said in the statement: “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to some media reports insinuating that the administration had concluded plans to sack workers in the MDAs.

“The misleading news reports, which quoted an anonymous source in the office of the Head of Service, is nothing but a tissue of lies and a figment of the imagination of the writers.

“The office of the Head of Service has denied any plan to carry out any disengagement in the listed MDAs as claimed in the malicious reports. The Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the state official with authority to speak on issues relating to the service and not the rumour mill.

“Contrary to the concocted lies of the writers, the state government wishes to place it on record that it has no plan to sack anyone in the MDAs. Instead, it is about concluding the process of employing about 3, 000 workers in the teaching and civil service in the state.

“The recruitment process, which was well advertised, commenced in September 2019 and has reached the final stage as no fewer than 98 percent of the applicants that passed the competitive examinations have gone through interview sessions preparatory to the issuance of their letters of employment as teachers in the public primary and secondary schools as well as placements in different departments of the state service.

“The recruitment process is going on side by side with other social security investments programmes for the youths and elderly citizens.

“We implore the general public to ignore the misleading reports and be wary of hack writers and discredited purveyors of fake news whose agenda is to cause unnecessary anxiety, quoting unnamed and non- existent sources to deceive the unsuspecting ones.

“Regardless of the misleading report, however, letters of employment will soon be issued to successful applicants. This is in continuation of plan by the Dr Kayode Fayemi-led administration to fortify the public service with qualified personnel and create diverse opportunities for others in entrepreneurship.

“Mischief makers masquerading as writers are also urged to re- direct their energy to things that promote our core values and tow the path of truth and honour this year or be prepared for the consequence.”