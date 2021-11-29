Governor Fayemi: Nigerian governors sponsoring federal police in various states

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has revealed that the state governors are behind the proper running and funding Federal Police stationed in their states.

Fayemi made the revelation on Monday while delivering the 6th convocation lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism titled: “Media, Security and Nation Building” in the institute’s convocation hall at Ogba, Lagos.

He said, “I can tell you for free that today, governors are the one running the Federal police stationed in their state. They are the one buying vehicles, giving out insurance, giving allowances, buying everything literally for the police.

“The only thing we don’t have is control over the police. The police operating within your jurisdiction is not accountable to you.”