Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, swear-in 14 commissioners recently screened by the State House of Assembly.

This follows their confirmation by the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

Also to be sworn-in are the Special Advisers recently announced by the Governor.

The would-to-be Commissioners are Dr Adio AFolayan, Dr (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure, Mr Emmanuel Foluso Daramola, Mr Folorunso Olabode, Engr. Dele Faparusi and Mr. Gbenga Agbeyo.

Others are Mr. Olusoga Davies, Mr Sola Adebayo, Mr Michael Awopetu, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, Mr Femi Ajayi, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu and Mr Febisola Adewale.

They included Barrister V.O Kolade (Special Adviser, Social), Alhaji Ademola Bello (Special Adviser, Inter – Party Relations and Allied Matters), Barrister Abiola Olowokere (Special Adviser, Legislative Affairs), Dr Sikiru Eniola (Special Adviser, Tertiary Education), Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Aderiye, mni, (Technical Adviser , Education)