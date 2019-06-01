<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will on Thursday, June 6, inaugurate the state’s sixth Assembly in Ado-Ekiti.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

According to him, the proclamation by the governor signifies the inauguration of the sixth Assembly.

Newsmen report that the ceremony will be held at the Main Chamber of the Assembly at 10:00 a. m.

Esan urged members of the State Executive Council, religious and traditional rulers as well as the general public to be part of the occasion.

Newsmen report that the All Progressives Congress won all the 26 seats in Ekiti Assembly.