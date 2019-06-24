<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State government has lauded the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for enlisting Ekiti as one of the states benefiting from the Basic HealthCare Provision Fund.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made the commendation while flagging off capacity-building on the programme.

The workshop was organized for data enumerators, focal persons, state supervisors and state monitors on Primary Health Care Tool for Health Facility Assessment in readiness for the takeoff of the programme.

The commissioner, therefore, charged Ekiti residents to key into the health programmes designed to make quality health services easily accessible to all.

According to her, Governor Kayode Fayemi was doing everything possible to ensure that all Ekiti residents and communities had access to quality healthcare through adequate funding of Basic Health Centres and other health facilities across the state, as well as Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, noted that the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund was timely considering the health needs of Ekiti people and financial constraints, which deny the people easy access to quality health care.

Dr. Olomojobi charged the enumerators to be professional in the discharge of their duties while on the field and give attention to all details to enable them get the true state of health facilities across the state.

She thanked the team that came from the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Healthcare Agency, NHIS and other relevant agencies that have contributed to the success of the programme.

In his contribution, the team leader from the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Anthony Ogbe, described the efforts and readiness of Ekiti State government as highly commendable, noting that the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund is part of the Federal Government approach to ensure Universal HealthCare Coverage for all Nigerian.