Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, says he has engaged local tailors to sew the uniforms of the 800 persons recently recruited to serve as members of the re-introduced state Peace Corps.

Fayemi, who made the disclosure on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, explained that the move was part of the government’s resolve to boost private sector businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the Peace Corps was first established during Fayemi’s first tenure to help in crime prevention in the state, but was scrapped by his successor, Mr Ayo Fayose.

Also, Mr Dele Owoju, Commandant of the State Peace Corps, who distributed materials for the uniforms to the selected tailors, said it was to put smiles on their faces and encourage vocational skills.

He said that the present administration was committed to patronising indigenous contractors and artisans to boost local economy and make life more meaningful for the people.

While describing the indigenous contractors as very hard working, skillful and capable in all ramifications, Owoju, said the era of hiring foreign contractors was gone in the state.

The commandant, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to demonstrate their expertise in the trade and live up to expectations so as to justify the confidence reposed in them.

NAN reports that two of the beneficiaries, Mr Jimoh Aderemi and Mr. Olayemi Isiaka, thanked the state governor for the gesture, describing it as as first of its kind in the state, and promised to justify government confidence in them.