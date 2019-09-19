<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ascribed his victory as Governor of the State in the July 14, 2018 governorship poll, to equitable distribution of projects across all the 133 towns of the state in his first term.

Fayemi, whose second term administration will clock one year on October 16, said he won’t disappoint or renege on his promise to ensure even distribution of developmental projects to all communities, in the spirit of fairness.

During that time, Fayemi said he executed over 800 projects across all the towns, translating to a minimum of six projects per community, aside from Ado Ekiti capital city, which he said facilitated his victory in the keenly contested poll.

Fayemi defeated Former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s anointed candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-deputy governor of the state, Prof Kolapo Olusola, in the gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the 30th Ijurin Day celebration in Ijurin Ekiti yesterday, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji said his administration will ensure even spread of projects so that all communities can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“I recalled that in my first administration between 2010 and 2014, I undertook a minimum of six projects in each of the 133 communities of the State, so my re-election was made possible and easier as a result of the support I got from all the communities.

“I will not fail in my duty to fulfill all the promises I made to all these towns during my campaign for re-election.

“As part of the fulfillment of the promises, my administration had distributed cheques totaling N180 million to 19 communities for community-based social development projects.

“I call on the citizens to complement the efforts of government so that there could be sustainable development, reiterating continuous engagement of community leaders in addressing the challenges facing each community”, he said.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, commended the people for supporting the Fayemi-led administration and urged them to continue to partner the government to discharge the duty of making Ekiti great and develop in all facets.

Omoleye promised that the Fayemi-led government will not fail the people of Ekiti State as the administration is poised to give a new lease of life to the citizenry.

The Ojurin of Ijurin Ekiti, Oba Adeyemi Afolabi, solicited the continued cooperation of all indigenes of the community to promote both socio-economic of the town.