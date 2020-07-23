



Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has cautioned those who are still doubting the existence of the killer virus COVID-19 to have a rethink and adhere strictly to safety protocol.

The governor who spoke barely 24 hours after he was tested positive for Coronavirus also thanked Nigerians for their prayers.

Fayemi reassured the people of Ekiti that he would come out strong to continue the good work of his administration.

“I shall come out of this healthy and physically back on duty to render services to Ekiti. Thank you”, the governor stated.

Fayemi, had on Wednesday announced on his Twitter handle that the third results of his Covid 19 tests had turned out positive and had gone into self-isolation immediately.

In a video clip released by his aides yesterday, Fayemi applauded the people for their outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity since he made the announcement.





Fayemi said: “This morning, I shared on my twitter handle about my Covid 19 results which came out positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am Okay.

“I have basically kept myself, which is the protocol , but only to see my doctor. I want to tell our people that Covid 19 is real , if there are people out there who think there is nothing like that, it is real.

“So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself, that is the least we could do.

“We could only care, it is God who heals. I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria and even from outside Nigeria.