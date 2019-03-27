<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Anyone who erects structure illegally on government land will risk losing such property. The Ekiti State Government handed down the warning on Tuesday, noting that some unscrupulous individuals have encroached on land already allotted to public schools.

The state government said the affected individuals should be ready to forfeit such illegal structures to government without any compensation.

Ayodeji Ajayi, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning at a peace parley attended by the representatives of government, key stakeholders in the education sector and residents of Ikingbisin area, Ado-Ekiti.

The meeting followed government’s discovery that some people have started encroaching on parts of the land on which Ikingbinsin/Olorunda Community High School, Ado-Ekiti was established.

The permanent secretary, who spoke through the director of schools in the ministry, Alani Daramola, commended the residents of the area, particularly Chief Akingbisin for releasing the plots of land for the establishment of the school while appreciating the collective efforts of the residents in resisting land grabbers from further encroaching on the school land.

Ajayi, who advised the people to always ascertain the status of any land adjoining public schools from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development before making any transaction on them, also warned land owners already compensated by government to stop re-allocating such lands to prospective buyers, adding that government was prepared to prosecute both the buyers and illegal sellers of government land.

The permanent secretary, who also remarked that the state government was not unmindful of the challenges of decayed facilities in the school, assured that efforts were on by the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led government to rehabilitate them and provide more facilities and other educational materials that would make teaching and learning more conducive to teachers and students of the school.

One of the community leaders in the area, Chief Jimoh Adelusi, while speaking on behalf of the community, promised to cooperate with the state government to prevent further encroachment on the land on which the only secondary school serving the area, Ikingbinsin/Olorunda Community High School, was established.

Adelusi, who vowed to ensure that the encroached portion of the school land was reclaimed and restored to the school, urged government to erect perimeter fencing to demarcate the boundary and make it difficult for any further attempt to encroach on the land.