



Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday assured workers of his administration’s commitment to regular payment workers’ salary for effective and efficient service delivery.

Fayemi said his government would be committed to rescuing the Civil Service from the level of decadence experienced under the immediate past administration.

He disclosed the template to restoring the core values of civil service has been entrenched in the four pillar of his administration.

He explained public servants during the last administration were demoralized and deprived of service tools, which hindered effective performance.

The governor added that the core values of civil service went to extinction in recent past years with deprivation of a conducive and work friendly environment by the government.

The governor spoke on Tuesday while unveiling the special edition of Fountain Bureaucrat magazine at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, in Ado Ekiti.

He said civil servants were not only deprived of deserved welfare packages but were made to suffer indignity and ridicule of high magnitude.

The Governor, represented, by his Deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, was of the opinion the public service, being an engine room of governance, deserved to be treated with much dignity and respect.

Fayemi said: “We are all living witness to the level of decadence that the Service sunk during the recent inglorious past.

“An average civil servant was demoralized and disoriented with the inclement and unfair environment of operation.

“Civil servants were not only denied of deserved welfare packages, they were arrogantly deprived of tools of service.

“In many instances, they were made to suffer indignity and ridicule of high magnitude.

“For whatever it takes, the public servants do not deserve these inhuman treatments and never again will such indignity be allowed to befall its public service.”

Fayemi assured the state government would continue to support the publication and ensure that it was well positioned to be a journal of note across states in the federation.

Mr. Segun Omolayo while reviewing the magazine revealed that the latest edition was not only special because it was anchored on the four pillars of Fayemi or his achievements in the first hundred days in office but for its wealth of quality content.

Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, who is also the publisher of the Journal, explained that Fountain Bureaucrat would continue to serve as a veritable platform and tool for sharing knowledge and experience among public servants.