<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ajayi as the new Head of Service.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, said the appointment followed the recommendation of the Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee after a selection process.

Ajayi, who until his appointment was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, is to take over from the Acting Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

The new Head of Service is to be sworn in on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Civil Service Transformation Strategy Committee, which recommended Ajayi, is an advisory body of experienced technocrats under the chairmanship of Prof. Ladipo Adamolekun.

Other members of the committee are Dr Goke Adegoroye, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Mr Philip Amujo and Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Service has been commended by Fayemi for her diligence and professionalism which, he said, helped in stabilizing the present government in its early days.

She is to proceed on an overseas programme as a Senior Research Fellow at the African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

During the programme, Babafemi will also undertake study visits to the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), Royal Institute of International Affairs, (Chatham House), Houses of Parliament, Cabinet Office in Whitehall, Westminster Foundation, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in the UK, among others.