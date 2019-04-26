<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Determined to further position the government for better service delivery, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of 17 new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

According to a terse statement by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the appointments take immediate effect.

The new permanent secretaries are:

1.) Mr Mayowa Emmanuel Oyedeji

2.) Mr Idowu Olalere Oguntuase

3.) Mr Samson Olufemi Osasona

4.) Engr. Adetiloye Fatoba

5.) Mr Ayodele Michael Ajimati

6.) Pham. Mercy Olabisi Arogundade

7.) Mr Joseph Aderemi Obaparusi

8.) Mr Bamidele Simeon Arowosola

9.) Mr Abayomi Michael Opeyemi

10.) Mr Ibrahim Titilope Ganiyu

11.) Mr Samuel Akinjide Akinleye

12.) Mr Oluwadare Benjamin Ajayi

13.) Mr Adebayo Ajobiewe

14.) Mrs Kemisola Olabisi Ayegbusi

15.) Mr Matthew Olusesan Fabamise

16.) Dr Williams Mobolaji Afolabi

17.) Mr Adeniyi Olatunji Familoni