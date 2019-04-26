Determined to further position the government for better service delivery, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of 17 new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.
According to a terse statement by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the appointments take immediate effect.
The new permanent secretaries are:
1.) Mr Mayowa Emmanuel Oyedeji
2.) Mr Idowu Olalere Oguntuase
3.) Mr Samson Olufemi Osasona
4.) Engr. Adetiloye Fatoba
5.) Mr Ayodele Michael Ajimati
6.) Pham. Mercy Olabisi Arogundade
7.) Mr Joseph Aderemi Obaparusi
8.) Mr Bamidele Simeon Arowosola
9.) Mr Abayomi Michael Opeyemi
10.) Mr Ibrahim Titilope Ganiyu
11.) Mr Samuel Akinjide Akinleye
12.) Mr Oluwadare Benjamin Ajayi
13.) Mr Adebayo Ajobiewe
14.) Mrs Kemisola Olabisi Ayegbusi
15.) Mr Matthew Olusesan Fabamise
16.) Dr Williams Mobolaji Afolabi
17.) Mr Adeniyi Olatunji Familoni