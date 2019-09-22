<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that for the standard of education to be restored to its former glory, access to basic education and merit should be the yardstick.

He said this at the 2019 King’s Week 110th Founder’s Day Lecture organised by King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA) and titled “The founding of King’s College Lagos as a template for government involvement in Education”, which was held at the King’s College School Hall, Lagos, on Saturday.

According to Fayemi who was the guest speaker, “our curriculum development must be based first on access to basic education and secondly, merit should be another major yardstick.”

His words: “Everybody must have access to basic education that will allow students to move to the next level of education and even if such student could not go further, he should be given opportunity to access vocational education, then second is merit.”

He pointed out that for this to be made possible, there is need “for us to do a comprehensive analysis of what our national development is all about in order to have a good standard of education.”

Speaking on steps taken to improve the educational sector in Ekiti State, Fayemi said he has approved and signed the release of five schools in the state to their original owners.

“The aim is to help in reconnecting institutions to those that have the vision and the capacity to run them effectively, it’s a pilot case which we hope will guide the subsequent release of other schools.”

Also speaking on what informed the theme for the anniversary lecture, the Chairman Planning Committee, KCOBA Founder’s Day Anniversary, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, said it is glaring enough that the standard of education is falling and the quality of preparation for the leaders of tomorrow is less than what is desired.

Lawanson enthused: “so that’s why we thought that as an alumni association, as stakeholders in the education sector, as beneficiaries of an educational system that once worked, we had a duty to effect positive changes by speaking on such issues and invite people that had understanding on such issues and are able to influence the outcome and bring about solutions.”

According to Lawanson, this year makes the school a hundred and ten years old, adding that “the objective of setting it up was to mould lives that will become nation builders and even from the array of our Old Boys, King’s College, no doubt, has kept that promise.”