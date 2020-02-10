<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assured the people of the State that he would not use state funds for the burial of his father slated for 15th February 2020 as work has commenced on the rehabilitation of roads leading to the governor’s village.

Our correspondent observed that Aka-Etinan, Uyo-Ibesikpo-Nsit Ibom-Nsit Ubium-Eket road linking up to Onna, and Etinan-Eket roads are currently undergoing a day and night patches, asphalting and other remedial works.





Internal roads within the oil-rich city of Eket, especially the ones linking the Onna bridge head are also undergoing some repairs by the Akwa Ibom State Roads Repairs and Maintenance Agency.

The Governor who handed down the assurance during a condolence visit by Eket Senatorial District Leaders, led by Chief Nduese Essien, said his family was privately funding the entire programme of his late father’s obsequies.

The Governor, who was reacting to a donation of N25million and some other items from the Eket leaders, said he was happy that the Senatorial District leaders and others have shown such great support to his family at such a time.