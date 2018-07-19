In demonstration of his commitment to industrialise the state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SERGE Capital Investment Limited on the resuscitation of Ibom Science and Technology Park.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Emmanuel hinted that the Ibom Science and Technology Park is receiving priority attention from his government as science and technology is central to development across the world.

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem said that in reviving the Ibom Science and Technology Park, the state will adopt a bottom-up approach to ensure that innovations incubated at the park would lead to the set up of cottage industries in the local communities.

He said the initiative is geared towards enhancing the empowerment agenda of the state government and promised the investors of government’s cooperation and support in the completion of the project.

Earlier, the commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Nse Essien who described the event as epochal stressed that the signing of the MoU is a culmination of series of discussions with the investors on the completion of the Ibom and Science and Technology Park.

He said the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is determined to ensure that Akwa Ibom State becomes a front-line state in science and technology and gave assurance that the science and technology park when completed will open a window of vast opportunities for young scientists and innovators.

The President of SERGE Capital Investment Limited, an Australian based firm with Chinese affiliation, Mr. Greg Todd in his remarks said they will combine resources from Australia, China and the local communities to develop industry, agriculture, infrastructure and trade under a model that will be world class.