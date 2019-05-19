<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has inaugurated 84 units of two-bedroom flat housing for the Nigerian Army at the Wellington Bassey Barracks, 6 Amphibious Battalion, Ibagwa.

The quarters which are for corporals and low level officers were constructed in the first phase of the State government’s housing intervention aimed at ameliorating accommodation problems faced in the barracks.

Inaugurating the quarters on Saturday, Governor Emmanuel said the project was in appreciation of support given by the battalion to the State.

He lauded the Army for collaborating with other security agencies to combat crime thus making the State safe for investors and investments.

The governor said his administration undertook the intervention because of the decrepit state of infrastructure he saw in the barracks when he visited in 2018.

“When I came to the barracks last year, I was not comfortable with the dilapidated accommodation I saw the low level ranks staying with their families. It is then that I pledged to provide a befitting structure to enhance their welfare.”

Emmanuel said the project which is in phases will address the housing deficit in the barracks.

The second phase of the housing will begin in June this year.

The Commander 2 Brigade Nigerian Army Uyo Brig.Gen. T.A Lagbaja commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for the intervention, noting that the State has shown good example in social responsibility programmes.

Lagbaja appealed to the State government to rehabilitate the sources of portable water and electricity in the barracks.

The commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Otuekong Raphael Bassey, said the first phase of the housing intervention was completed as scheduled because of the commitment of the governor to the project.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has inaugurated 5.1 km internal roads at the Obio Akpa campus of the Akwa Ibom State University.

Addressing students at the project inauguration, Emmanuel charged them to work hard to achieve academic excellence.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Eno Ibanga applauded the governor for providing landmark infrastructure in the University.