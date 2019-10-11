<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Udom Emmanuel has eulogized the 19th-century Irish missionary, Rev. Samuel Bill, who brought Christianity and development to most parts of Akwa Ibom state, established the Qua Iboe Church.

The state chief executive made the remark during inauguration of the newly refurbished Samuel Bill Theological College, at Ikot Ekang Abak L.G.A., on Friday.

He said that God used the mission to bring development as well the spread of Christianity to all parts of the state and the Ighala region in Kogi state with eloquent legacies such as schools and hospitals to serve humanity.

He, therefore, urged all Christians to imbibe the spirit of unity, peace, humility and development, emulating the early missionaries, who sacrificed their personal convenience and risked their lives to bring awareness and better living standards to the country and state in particular.

Furthermore, Governor Emmanuel congratulated the Governing Council of the Samuel Bills Theological College for keeping aglow the vision of the founding fathers for the training of ministers and pledged to support the vision for the institution, currently affiliated to the University of Uyo to become a full-fledged faith-based university.

He, however, urged them to provide training not only to members of the Qua Iboe church but other denominations and individuals who avail themselves of the training offered in the institution.

He congratulated the Old boys of the institution and charged them to be true ambassadors of the school to justify the training they received.

Governor Emmanuel also called on the governing council to initiate a process to bring up the second unit of the school and pledged a donation of a caterpillar generating set.

In his goodwill message, the deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, thanked Governor Emmanuel for keeping the promise of remodelling the school and equipping it to compete with other tertiary institutions. He said that it was during the funeral of his elder brother late Elder Frank Ekpo that Governor Emmanuel made the promise and said that the school has brought development to the Ikot Ekang community which now has a modern Girls school, courtesy of the governor.

He thanked the church’s conference, the Governing Council for naming the Chapel in memory of his deceased Elder brother.

The Chairman Abak Local govt council, Barrister Imoh Williams, himself an Old boy of the school and a native of the area said he was enthused by the magnanimity of the Governor for rehabilitating the dilapidated infrastructure at the institution to a modern citadel of learning and conveyed the good wishes of the Abak people to the Governor.

The chairman Governing council of the institution, Dr. Trenchard Ibia, thanked the Governor for the gesture and said he was made to govern the state at this season and the church has indeed benefited from his magnanimity ranging from the hospitals renovated across the state and the Road infrastructure alongside industrialization prayed God to sustain him to do more for the state.

Earlier in a welcome address the Chairman of Conference, Rev. Ekpedeme Moffat expressed appreciation to the Governor for the remodelling of the College.

The chairman of conference, United Evangelical Church, said that most of the ministers of the church had passed through the Samuel Bill Theological College and said that the church owes its allegiance to the founding visions of Rev Samuel Bill and the doctrine of Salvation is being upheld and prayed for unity of purpose and love among the elect.