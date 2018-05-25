Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State governor, has inaugurated the new Nigerian Navy Military School in Ikot Ntuen, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

The project, executed by the state government in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, recently commenced its academic programme with over 60 students in the Junior Secondary School.

Emmanuel, while commissioning the school, said he keyed into the opportunity due to his desire to advance education and the need to boost security.

The governor, the special guest on the occasion, commended the Navy for partnering with the state on the project, pledging his readiness to make further sacrifices for the development of the state.

Emmanuel, whose administration had remodeled and donated another school facility for the Army, said “with this one and the Army School in Efa, which will soon be commissioned, I think we have completed the cycle.

“The Police Force and Air Force have Command Secondary Schools here which are recorded as one of the best in Africa, and Nigerian Army is setting up. With what I’m seeing today in these students, who are barely six weeks in the school, we have a future in this country. I’m sure we are in for another best in Africa.”

He appealed to members of the community to extend maximum corporation to the school, describing it as an asset they need to protect and promised to continue supporting the development of the school.

Vice Admiral Ibok-ette Ekwe Ibas, the Chief of Naval Staff, expressed gratitude to the governor for the long standing relationship between the Navy and the state government.

Sen. Isa Haman Misau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, applauded Gov Emmanuel for his superlative leadership quality and developmental strides in the state.