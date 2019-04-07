<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appreciated Lagosians for the support given to him during the just concluded governorship election, assuring that he would work assiduously to ensure that the state is taken to an enviable height.

Sanwo-Olu made the state-ment during a special than-ksgiving service at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos Island to thank God for his victory at the polls.

Calling for more support and prayers of Lagosians, he assured that he remain committed to his promises to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, prosperous and safer Lagos.

In his words: “Join us in prayer because the expect-ation is high and to whom much is given, much is exp-ected. The 20 million Lagos-ians are expecting a lot from us. We sincerely need your prayers, please pray for us.”

In his sermon, the diocesan bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphery Olumakaiye, advised Sanwo-Olu to serve the people with all his might, have genuine heart for service and respect those that will be working under his administration.

In his words: “Serve the people with all your might, diligently selflessly and in return they will serve you to the end.

“Remember that one tree doesn’t make a forest, res-pect every person under your leadership and have genuine heart for service,” the bishop counselled.