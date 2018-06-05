Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has urged oil companies operating in the state and the Niger Delta to take measures to protect the environment, particularly in the areas of crude oil pollution and gas flaring.

Dickson stated this during separate meetings he held with managements of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) at Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday.

He decried the level of environmental degradation in the region, saying that no serious effort had been made to address the environmental problems in spite of the outcry of the people over the years.

A Government House statement quoted the governor as describing Bayelsa as a state with an unenviable title of a polluted state.

According to him, it was imperative for the government and the oil firms to collaborate effectively to tackle the menace of environmental degradation and bring about peace, stability and development.

Dickson specifically implored the oil majors to come up with a concrete plan of action on remediation of polluted sites and intensify efforts at stopping gas flaring in the region.

He congratulated Alessandro Tiani on his appointment as the new General Manager, District, NAOC, and expressed optimism that he would bring his wealth of experience to expand the frontiers of development in the region.

Describing development as a collective responsibility, he also called on the SPDC to support the state government’s Education Trust Fund, health insurance scheme and sports development initiatives.

“I will like to use this opportunity to once again restate the stand of the Bayelsa State Government on the need for the protection of the environment and for your company and other oil majors to show greater environment responsibility in this area.

“Due to the constant pollution that we have suffered as a people over the years, this state now bears the unenviable title of environmental pollution as a result of a number of factors,” Dickson stated.

In their separate responses, the General Manager, District, NAOC, Alessandro Tiani and the General Manager, External Relations of SPDC, Igo Weli, pledged their commitment to the development of the state and the region, and solicited the state government’s intervention in checking crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.