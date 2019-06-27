<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Beyelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has mobilised support for a former Police Affairs Minister, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, to become President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Fidelis Soriwei, advocated for a rancour-free, INC convention on June 29.

The governor spoke during a meeting with leaders of the Western Zone, including INC Presidential hopeful, Bozimo, in Warri, Delta State. He said it was important to have a president with name, reputation, capacity and understanding of the issues and challenges facing the Ijaw of the Niger Delta, especially with current realities in the country.

Dickson called on the members to support Bozimo.

He said: “We are in unusual times in Nigerian; most of you have seen my views on issues affecting our people. The Ijaw nation is also at a turning point. There are many unusual things going on.

“We are observing what is happening in the country, people have been holding meetings. I have been briefed on so many meetings going on. All those who are contesting are qualified, but after consultations, we need to talk to people. We need to talk to people to join the team.

Prevailing on somebody to run for a particular position should not be seen as disrespect to others.

“The Ijaw nation needs an arrow head. The job requires concerted action. We need an arrowhead, with name, reputation, capacity and understanding of the issues. We compelled Alaowei to contest just as we compelled Sekibo. “INC service is not a political party. I support the need to have somebody of Bozimo’s pedigree at the INC at this point in our country’s history.”

Bozimo said despite his age, he was knowledgeable and well-experienced, having served in various capacities including, Minister of Police Affairs during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and others.

He boasted that he has been fastidious about the development of the Ijaw Nation, and would continue to champion the rights of the people.

He thanked Dickson, who he noted has demonstrated humility, for his effort in speaking for his people, and prayed God to uplift him to the highest position of leadership of the country in the future.