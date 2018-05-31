Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on leaders, women and youths in the state to resist those whose stock in trade is to misinform, foment trouble and take the state backwards for selfish reasons.

Governor Dickson, who made the call during the monthly Praise Night at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, seized the opportunity to again shed light on the on-going public reforms noting that Bayelsa state is undergoing transition with the reforms.

According to him the ongoing public service reforms is aimed at ensuring a disciplined, productive and professional workforce to drive government’s policies and programmes.

In a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, Governor Dickson stated that his administration meant well for the people and the state, noting that Bayelsa is poised for greatness, as it remains one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country, with assurances of more investments and a better economy head.

He said detractors are envious of the giant leaps Bayelsa has taken in view of the various landmark projects carried out by his administration, including the ongoing air and seaport projects, healthcare delivery, education, road infrastructure, among others. .

His words, “In reference to the ongoing public service reforms, our state is in transition, away from evil things and attitudes and now moving to the promised land, the land of prosperity, development and peace, a land flowing with milk and honey.

“I urge you to continue to resist those who do not mean well for the state. They try to misinform our people so as to cause problem as they still live in the past. These people come with different stories to misinform you, taking things out of proportion, making promises without fulfilling them.

“Watch out for them. I call for support and understanding especially in view of the ongoing public service reforms. You have a governor who means well for you. Play your part by praying and continue to support us as the holy book says, we should pray for those in authority.”