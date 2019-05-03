<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has offered automatic employments to all PhD holders from Bayelsa State and Ijaw indigenes in other states across the country.

The governor clarified the beneficiaries of the offer were Ijaws from Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said Dickson made the announcement while inaugurating the Committee for the Employment of Ph.D holders across Ijaw land.

He said those to be employed would be deployed to the various state-owned tertiary institutions such as the Niger Delta University (NDU), the University of Africa, the Bayelsa Medical University, the College of Education, the Bayelsa State Polytechnic and others.

He noted that the massive employment of Ph.D holders covering those in the Diaspora was part of the ongoing efforts of the state government to reposition the state education sector and make it more viable.

Iworiso-Markson explained that following the inauguration of the committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, persons interested could apply through the committee for immediate employment.

The Commissioner said that all PhD holders in the state civil service would be deployed to lecture in the tertiary institutions where their services would be better appreciated.

He added that the employment of Ph.D holders would boost tertiary education in the state and help to develop the capacity of undergraduates in the different higher institutions.

He said the automatic employment for Ph.D holders was coming few weeks after the governor announced similar gesture for all first class graduates of the state origin.

According to him: “This is another clear statement we are making in our resolve to reposition our education sector for greater productivity.

“There is no doubt that Governor Dickson has delivered in that critical sector. We believe strongly that this automatic employment will bring about academic excellence in our tertiary institutions.

“It is a great opportunity for all Ph.D holders to advantage of this offer. In his usual magnanimity he has also extended the gesture to all those who are not from Bayelsa but hails from Ijaw speaking states like Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Edo and Akwa Ibom.”