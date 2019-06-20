<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has approved the full employment of 838 casual workers in all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into the mainstream civil service in the state.

The governor had early this year, also approved the employment of 1,000 first class graduates, medical practitioners and other related professionals into the state civil service.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, while speaking with journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting in Yenagoa on Thursday, said the governor gave the approval during the meeting and outlawed the practice of casualization in the civil service.

He described the governor’s approval as a profound period in the lives of the beneficiaries as most of them had spent about 15 to 20 years as casual workers.

He disclosed that the affected casual workers would undergo screening exercise before the confirmation of their appointment which is expected to take effect from Monday, July 1, 2019.

The chairman of the Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele, said the governor’s approval would go a long way in addressing the problem of unemployment in the state.

He disclosed that the affected workers are expected to present their academic qualifications, birth certificates and other relevant documents during the screening exercise.

He added that by the extant public service rules, any applicant above 40 years of age is not eligible while casual workers were not allowed in the public service.

He assured Governor Dickson that the civil service would do its best to be better positioned to deliver on its core mandate of carrying out government’s programmes and policies.

He also advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity by being diligent, hardworking and present at all times at their duty post so as to contribute their quota to the development of the state.