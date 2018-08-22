Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that his mother was an integral part of his journey in life.

The mother, Mrs Gold Coast Dickson, died at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, Houston, Texas in the US on August 8 at the age of 72.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Francis Agbo, in Yenagoa on Wednesday, Dickson during a service organised by the state government in her honour, described his mother as “My Guardian Angel”.

He expressed appreciation and gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and former Nigerian leaders, who called to commiserate with him and his family.

“My mother has been an integral part of my journey. She was not just my mother, she was my elder sister, she was my rock, my counsellor, my guardian angel.

“And because of her subtle style, people might not know the level of her influence,” Dickson said.

He explained that, his mother popularly known as “Mama Gogo”, in January complained of pain in the leg, which was later diagnosed at Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre as cancer.

“I thank the state for the outpouring of genuine grief; I call for more prayers for the family, especially during this period.

“I appreciate and give thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and former Nigerian leaders, who called to commiserate with me and my family.

“I also thank the clergy among others for their prayers and support.

“My profound appreciation also goes to all former heads of state and presidents of Nigeria, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Dr Goodluck Jonathan for personally calling and writing formal condolence letters to condole with us.

“I was humbled by the outpour of concern and love shown to me by my colleagues and brother governors who spared precious time out of their busy schedules to commiserate with my family and I.

“I am also grateful to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for identifying with us in our most trying period,” Dickson stated.