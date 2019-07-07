<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement quoted the governor as describing the reappointment as well deserved.

He said that it was a fact that the SGF carried out the vast responsibilities of his exalted office effortlessly with respect and dignity.

He commended the President for finding him worthy of being reappointed for a second term which according to him, indicated an appreciation of the good work of the SGF.

The governor said that he wish that the SGF would continue to succeed in this particular assignment and other endeavors in the future.

He said: “I hereby congratulate Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his reappointment as the Secretary to the Government òf the Federation.

“This particular appointment did not come to me as a surprise as the SGF carried out the vast responsibilities of his office efficiently with respect and dignity deserving of such a high office.

“I also commend the President for this appointment which shows a recognition of the exemplary efforts of the SGF.”

“I wish Boss Mustapha success in this particular position and in his future dealings”.