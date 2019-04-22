<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders under the auspices of the Bayelsa Restoration Crusaders (BRC) have commended Governor Seriake Dickson on his recent decision to lift the embargo on promotions in the state civil service.

They also described as commendable the directive by the governor for the payment of accumulated arrears of promotions in the state.

Director-General of BRC, Mr. Okaniba Damson, in a statement in Yenagoa said the development was a product of the current sanity and stability in the civil service.

Damson, while thanking the leadership of the various labour unions in the state for supporting Dickson’s government, said the lifting of embargo on employment was one of the gains of the civil service reforms in the state.

He said the civil servants in the state should expect more welfare packages from the government as a reward for their perseverance, dedication and commitment to the reforms.

While drumming more support for the Restoration Government, Damson said that in the last seven years, Dickson demonstrated true leadership and passion for the wellbeing of his people.

He said: “The complete sanitisation of the public service that was previously bedeviled by rot in the form of misconduct and unprofessionalism, indiscriminate promotions and employments without due process all led to the enactment of an embargo on promotion years ago as the only legitimate option to finally cure the ugly menace.

“We sincerely commend the governor for that. He has proven capacity against weakness to better the overall welfare of civil servants in many aspects ranging from the introduction of the reforms, initiation of the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme, Employment of young graduates, among others.

“We laud the leadership of labour unions and all workers for their support to the Restoration Government and urge them to continue.

“We know for sure that before the expiration of his tenure, more things will be unveiled to celebrate workers in the state for their loyalty to service over the years and for their dedication and commitment in facilitating the development of the state through the civil service”.