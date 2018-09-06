Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has called for concerted action against the reality and dangers of the cancer scourge by creating awareness on early detection and treatment of the terminal disease.

Dickson made the call when he received members of the Bench in the state led by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, in his hometown, Toru Orua, over the passing of his mother, Mrs Goldcoast Dickson.

The governor said that early detection of cancer is crucial to its treatment.

According to him, the Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation would soon be set up to spearhead the worthy cause in memory of his mother, whom he lost to cancer of the lungs.

He decried the effects of environmental pollution on the people of the Niger Delta, who bear the brunt of various gaseous emissions occasioned by several decades of oil exploration and exploitation activities in the region.