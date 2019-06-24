<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) have promised to build and name more projects after the late literary icon, Pa. Gabriel Okara.

Okara was buried at his hometown in Bomoundi, Ekpetiama, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend.

The national leadership of ANA promised to name one of the structures at the Writers’ Village project after Okara in honour of his contributions to literary development.

The President, Denja Abdullahi, made the promise when he led a delegation to visit author and retired lecturer, Dr. Seiyifa Koroye.

Abdullahi, who described the late Okara as a very warm writer, said the late icon was very supportive to younger writers around him.

He said: “Okara was supportive of younger writers around him, and those people not close to him. Okara is like a good company and his passage deserved to be celebrated.

“We are building a writer’s village in Abuja, and we have many structures there. Definitely we will name one structure after him; something must be named after Okara following the completion.”

Koroye, who chairs the Bayelsa Library Board, said it was a privilege to receive such delegates at Okara’s funeral.

He said: “Gabriel Okara, literally, is one of the blessed that came upon the earth. This is not to say he didn’t work hard. But people must still say blessed because the hard work he did yielded fruits.

“He got a long enough time to work hard and to produce more fruits, such that he lived to 100 years and 11 months before he died; so he’s a blessed person and he has an impact well beyond the years we are counting.

“Pa Okara was never a noisy person, so you would not see in any of his writings an angry talk. But his main focus was on reality and the way people lived, and he got the truth about their experience and that’s what is in his poetry.”

Prior to his death, Dickson renovated the cultural centre in Yenagoa and renamed it the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, a move that was applauded by stakeholders.

But the governor, during activities mapped out for Okara’s state burial at the weekend, said his government would build a mausoleum at the Ijaw National Memorial Park to honour the late icon.

According to him, the state wanted to bury Okara in the park but the offer was reconsidered following family and cultural preferences. Dickson added that following a request by the old boys of Government College Umuahia, Abia State, Okara’s alma mater, the government would work with the college to execute a project to be named after Okara.

He said: “Pa Gabriel Okara will have a mausoleum at the Ijaw National Memorial Park. The state suggested this to the family’; they appreciated it but explained other dimensions which we all understood.

“I have also listened to the request by the old boys of Government College in Umuahia, and the government of Bayelsa State will work with the college to undertake a project that will be named after Pa. Okara.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan praised Dickson for recognising the contributions of the late icon when he was alive.

He said: “Let me praise the Bayelsa State government for appreciating and recognising leaders who have contributed to the development of the country by immortalising them in naming state infrastructure after them.

“This theatre was named after Pa. Okara, and also the state library when he was alive. I agree that the best way to honour people is when they are still alive.”