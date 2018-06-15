Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has called for a peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians as Muslims celebrate Sallah.

Dankwambo made the call on Friday in Gombe on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

He said that meaningful development for the wellbeing of all Nigerians could only be achieved with peace.

“I call on eveyone to live in peace with one another as no meaningful development can be achieved without peace.

“We must embrace the tenets of peaceful co-existence as the catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and nation.

“Islam preaches peace, tolerance and mutual respect amongst members of every community, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

“So I admonish us, in the spirit of the season to imbibe the good lessons of Ramadan, which connotes selflessness, endurance, sacrifice, piety, generosity and total obedience to Allah (SWT), “ he said.

He also called on the traditional rulers, community and religious leaders to continue praying for sustainable peace in Gombe and the country in general.

Earlier, in his two Raka’at Prayer, Chief Imam of Gombe, Alhaji Mohammed Pindiga, urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the teachings of Ramadan and be their brother’s keepers.