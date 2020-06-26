



The All Progressives Congress has commiserated with the family of immediate-past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

The party’s National Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement on Friday described the exit of the former party stalwart as saddening.

Buni said Ajimobi’s death came at a time the party looked up to its leaders to lead needed reforms and reconciliations.

He said, “Senator Ajimobi’s death has come at a crucial time when the party is looking up to our well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of our great party.





“The APC has lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra.

“In mourning, we remember the fond memories and indelible strides Senator Ajimobi left behind. We will always remember a loving father, husband, gentleman, astute administrator, patriotic Nigerian, fine politician who was exemplary in all his private and public endeavors.

“We express our condolences to Senator Ajimobi’s immediate family, the government and people of Oyo State, and indeed the entire APC family over this painful loss. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant Senator Ajimobi Aljanat Firdaus.”

Ajimobi reportedly died on Thursday after battling with the novel coronavirus disease worsened by his underlying illnesses.